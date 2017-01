The first major curated exhibition, Here and Now, finishes at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) on Sunday, January 15.

Here and Now showcases the breadth of artistic talent and challenges the notion that tapestry is a dying craft.

The exhibition features 21 artists, from Australia to Japan, who have been showcasing their artwork since Here and Now began in October.

For further details, visit: www.nationalcraftanddesign.org.uk