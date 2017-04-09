Launch of new community pop-up cafe in Billinghay

More than 20 people attended the launch of a community cafe last Wednesday at the Methodist Church, in Billinghay.

The Community Connections Cafe will be open from 10am to noon on the last Wednesday of the month.

It is billed as the perfect place to socialise, get help with digital devices and the internet, and find out more about community organisations.

The next cafe is on Wednesday, April 26, with representatives from Alzheimer’s Society, Glasshouse Care Centre, and Every One on hand with advice for carers.

To get involved, call project officer Steph Boyfield on 01529 308450.

Pictured are Steph Boyfield, Ann Dunn, who got help with her iPad, and the Rev Ann Lett.