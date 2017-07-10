Leadenham woman will publish a collection of essays and poems written throughout her life

A Leadenham woman who had her work published in a book of poetry for the Queen is set to release a book containing her own poems and essays.

Dorothy Woollas, 89, lives with her husband Basil, also 89, and will once again become a published author later this month.

Dorothy in her younger years. EMN-170630-143818001

The couple have been living in the area for about 24 years, and have been involved in various organisations and social clubs.

The idea for the book, Dorothy Woollass – The Best of her Award Winning Essays and Poems, came about as Dorothy and Basil are now unable to go to church, so they receive visits to their home for communion as an alternative.

The Rev Canon Valerie Rampton has been visiting the couple for six years, and discovered some of Dorothy’s poems while at their home.

Mrs Rampton then became inspired to investigate further, and with her husband Victor Rampton, and Hilary and Paul Sproxton, who edit the Welbourn and Leadenham village newsletters, the team decided to put together a book of poems and essays written by Dorothy.

In the book, Mrs Rampton writes: “It seemed sad that this should just languish unseen.”

Dorothy said: “I never really expected anything to come from them.

“My older son was so pleased when he found out.”

From an early age, Dorothy enjoyed writing poetry, with her poem A Wish receiving praise from her headmaster at infant school.

She continued writing both poetry and essays, with a selection of these published in her new book.

Dorothy met Basil at a war agricultural dance held in Grantham, and they married in 1950.

Two of Dorothy’s poems, Silver Jubilee and Why, along with another, were published in three books of poetry in honour of Silver Jubilee celebrations for the Queen in 1977.

Poverty, Ghost or Guardian Angel and Remembrance all won prizes in the Lincoln Age Concern Essay Competitions.

Due to her connection with the church, Dorothy then penned Faith and Men of Galilee.

Her book will be available from outlets including Leadenham Village Hall, the Post Office and Homefarm Shop.

The book is priced at £2, with profits from the first 120 sales of the book going to the Christie Cancer Hospital, in Manchester.

The cause was chosen as Dorothy and Basil’s late son Martin was well cared for at the hospital during the last months of his life.

There is a chance to meet Dorothy, as she will be doing book signings at Leadenham Village Hall next Saturday, July 15, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.