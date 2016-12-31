Leasingham village news

Line dancing - there will be a new complete beginners line dancing class starting in the village hall on Friday, January 6, between 6pm and 7pm.

Would-be dancers should take along a soft drink and wear smooth-soled shoes.

For further information, call Trevor Wood on 0785 2639285 or email struttingstuff@aol.com.

Car boot sale - There will be no car boot sale at the village hall on Sunday, January 1, due to the bank holiday.

The next sale will take place on Sunday, February 5, between 9am and noon.

Bingo - There will be a bingo evening in the village hall on Sunday, January 1, from 7pm.

Organised by the committee for the development of the playing fields, refreshments will be available and a raffle will run.

The cash prize flyer event will take place.

Over 60s - The over 60s club will resume after a Christmas break in the village hall on Wednesday, January 4, from 2pm.

Guests and new members are always welcome.

Church service - St Andrew’s Church will be celebrating with a service of holy communion on New Year’s Day at 11am.

There will be no 8am communion on that day.