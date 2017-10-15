Legal firm staff reach their peaks in charity hill climb

Staff from a chain of Lincolnshire solicitors successfully battled the elements to raise thousands for charity.

A team of 16, made up of solicitors, legal executives, paralegals, financial advisors and marketing managers at Chattertons, rallied by Kate Twigg from the Sleaford office, Claire Matthews from Horncastle and Fiona McLeish from the Lincoln branch, embarked on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, September 30.

The peaks, all in the Yorkshire Dales, include a 694-metres high fell called Pen-y-Ghent, 723-metre high Ingleborough and the highest mountain in the Dales - Whernside which stands at 736m.

The hikers battled cold, fog, rain and sunshine to complete the combined 2,153 metre feat in under 12 hours and raised £3,244 for the company’s chosen charity, The Alzheimer’s Society.

The rainy and slippery conditions on the second peak meant only 10 participants continued to take on the mighty Pen-y-Ghent, where they reached the summit in glorious sunshine.