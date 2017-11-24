Lincolnshire Co-Op stores launch Christmas raffle

Festive fundraising is taking place in Lincolnshire Co-Op stores acrosss the county.
From tomorrow, Saturday, November 25, until Saturday, January 6, food stores, travel branches, funeral branches and pharmacies will be selling £1 raffle tickets, with all proceeds going to your local Community Champions.
Prizes for lucky shoppers include:
•49 inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
•Eden Hall Spa day for two
•Apple iPad Pro
•£100 travel voucher
•VIP tickets for Lincoln City FC
•Three course meal and cocktails for two at Marco Pierre White restaurant
•Breville Blend & Go smoothie maker
•George Foreman grilling machine
•Food hamper
The raffle will be drawn on Monday, January 15, 2018.
