Lincolnshire Co-Op stores launch Christmas raffle

Staff getting in the festive spirit... Ruskington food store team leader Rachel Wise and customer services assistant Sam Sellars pictured during last years celebrations. EMN-171122-144425001
Festive fundraising is taking place in Lincolnshire Co-Op stores acrosss the county.

From tomorrow, Saturday, November 25, until Saturday, January 6, food stores, travel branches, funeral branches and pharmacies will be selling £1 raffle tickets, with all proceeds going to your local Community Champions.

Prizes for lucky shoppers include:

•49 inch Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

•Eden Hall Spa day for two

•Apple iPad Pro

•£100 travel voucher

•VIP tickets for Lincoln City FC

•Three course meal and cocktails for two at Marco Pierre White restaurant

•Breville Blend & Go smoothie maker

•George Foreman grilling machine

•Food hamper

The raffle will be drawn on Monday, January 15, 2018.