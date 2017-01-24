Lincolnshire Police joins forces with lost dog finding service

Lincolnshire Police has formally entered into a partnership agreement with the national pet finding organisation DogLost UK.

This will enable the two partners to work together in the event of a lost, found or stolen dog in Lincolnshire.

Community Safety Officer for the force, Gill Finn said: “Our force control room now has new procedures in place to advise owners what to do in the event that their dog has been lost or stolen.

“Being separated from your pet can cause heartache for families who treat their dog as part of their family. It is often a key element in locating the dog to get information out by social media as widely as possible. The LincsAlert messaging system will be a key part of this process with messages being issued to over 19,000 members across Lincolnshire in the event of a stolen dog.”

DogLost UK was founded in 2003 with the sole aim of reuniting lost and stolen dogs with their owners.

The efforts of volunteers are channelled by area and regional coordinators, who work across a geographical region to direct activity. These volunteers are supported by a central adminisitration team, who maintain the website and keep the profiles of dogs up to date. DogLost UK is building partnerships with police forces, dog wardens, rescue centres and animal welfare organisations.

Dogs with no identification, which were stolen from home and dumped hundreds of miles away, were reunited with their delighted owners thanks to the efforts of those who checked on their website.

In turn, the organisation will work with police to share information on dog theft, crime patterns, offending hotspots, and intelligence on offenders.

To date they have reunited over 59,000 dogs.

Owners can pre-register their dog’s information on the DogLost UK website which will enable details to be circulated immediately should the dog become separated from its owner. Just go to www.doglost.co.uk

All LincsAlert members will be notified of stolen dogs, but alerts will only be issued to COP (canines on patrol) and Horse Watch members in the event of a lost or found dog. If members wish to receive these lost or found alerts, update your profile to add yourself to the COP group.

If you do not have your account log in details, visit www.lincolnshirealert.co.uk