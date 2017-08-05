Lioness had roaring success during year

Sleaford and District Lionesses are celebrating a successful year helping others - and have announced more events for the coming months.

This year the Lionesses of the UK have celebrated 40 years of service in the country.

Speaking about this and her year in the role, president Jackie Creedon thanked her fellow Lionesses for their hard work and recalled some of the highlights of the year. These included a golf day, which raised over £4,000 for the British Heart Foundation and other local charities, bag packing at Sainsburys, a quiz night, Easter bingo and a coffee morning. The fundraising allowed the Lionesses to support some local young people, the Laffletics group, Willoughby School at Bourne and others.

A spokesman said: “This year the Lionesses provided lunch at the Laffletics fun day, tea at Rainbow Flyers Christmas party, helping children at the Issac Newton school to make cakes for their Christmas fayre, gardening at Ashfield Lodge and the memorial garden at the golf club, assisting Santa and face-painting at the Lions Picnic in the Park.

“The most important event was the 40th Anniversary Tea for invited guests as a thank you to all the people in Sleaford who have helped them and to celebrate the groups that they have managed to help over the years. The Lionesses never forget to enjoy themselves with an amazing murder mystery evening, Christmas meal, music train to Wainfleet and others.”

Jackie is staying in her role as president and will continue to lead the Sleaford Lionesses in 2017-2018. The group has already planned more events including a family bingo on September 29, a fashion show on October 25, and their annual Golf Day on June 8, 2018.