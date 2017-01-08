Lions and Lionesses make it a party

A youth club for children with autism and other disabilities has celebrated the end of a turbulent year with a visit from some of its key benefactors.

The Sleaford Standard highlighted this autumn how the Rainbow Flyers group, which meets at Ruskington youth centre every Sunday, had suffered from thefts and vandalism of play equipment. A number of people came forward to help, incluuding Sleaford and District Round Table whose members donated £1,000 to help get them back on their feet and purchase some other much-needed toys to save organisers lending their own children’s items.

Sleaford and District Lions and Lioness Clubs then helped provide food and presents for the Rainbow Flyers’ Christmas party.

Karen Kenward, of the Flyers, said: “Thank you to all Lionesses for a fabulous buffet, presents and your generous donation, and to the Lions for their generous support and especially with arranging for Santa to visit. I am overwhelmed with the support that the two clubs have given the Flyers Youth Club.”