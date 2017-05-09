Litter pickers and weeders wanted for village clean-up

A drive to enter Heckington in the Lincolnshire Best Kept Village Competition so volunteers out and about litter picking over the weekend at the end of April and another session is planned this weekend in readiness for the judges.

Co-ordinated by Coun Midge Collins, the litter pick was held on the Saturday Sunday and Monday of the bank holiday weekend with volunteers invited to help clear their own areas.

Parish clerk Julie Hudson said: “We were very visible in our high vis vests and concentrating on the central parts of the village meant that we were able to spread the word as we worked. Hopefully our enthusiasm will encourage a few more volunteers to come forward on the next outing and take part in the project.”

There will be another litter picking drive for volunteers meeting on the village green at 10am this Saturday when the new focus will be on getting rid of weeds found growing alongside pavements. If people are unable to attend on that day, even just clearing the front of their own properties would be a help and much appreciated, said Mrs Hudson.

“All efforts will also hopefully have a lasting effect on the visual impact of the village for the show weekend too of course,” she said. “I would think that many visitors to the show last year noticed the decorated houses and enjoyed the village atmosphere which hopefully will be picked up by the judges in the Best Kept Village competition if we can encourage hanging baskets and other pretty displays to be done towards the end of May.

The first round of three is due to start from May 27.