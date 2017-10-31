Little Turtles make a splash for charity at Sleaford pool

Turtle Tots baby swimming classes, run by Nikolle May Herrington and based at the 1Life gym in East Road, Sleaford, took part in Global ‘Splash Some Noise’ event last week and raised £200 towards a total £30,000 raised by across Turtle Tots groups across the UK.

The scheme supports small projects which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

Nikolle is pictured left with seven month old Seraphina Egan-Shaw and mum and Nikita Egan-Shaw.