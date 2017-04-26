Local plan for Central Lincolnshire is finally adopted by district councillors

A detailed blueprint shaping the futures of Lincoln city, North Kesteven and West Lindsey and guiding their growth up until 2036, has finally been adopted by the Central Lincolnshire Joint Strategic Planning Committee (CLJSPC).

The CLJSPC approved the plan at its meeting on Monday, April 24, and welcomed its adoption as a great deal of hard work had gone into its formulation and it will provide a much-needed framework for future development.

The joint Central Lincolnshire Local Plan for the three areas was submitted by the committee for public examination by independent inspectors appointed by the Government last summer.

Following a month of hearings last December, the committee was advised that, subject to a few agreed modifications, it was ready to be adopted and put into action. This comes after the original plan submitted was rejected by the inspector at public inquiry stage as not containing a sufficient five-year plan for housing growth in the area.

The new version of the plan provides a strategic framework to prepare for an increasing population by allocating sites for housing development, employment development and planning for roads, schools and other infrastructure needed to support this growth. It also has a role in protecting natural environments and conservation areas.

It is the principal “go to” document against which planning applications will be tested for suitability across the area.

The public visit a consultation event in Sleaford at The Source on the Local Plan back in October 2015. EMN-170425-174221001

It seeks to manage growth to keep Central Lincolnshire special – conserving landscape and heritage assets and supporting flourishing communities across picturesque towns, villages and a magnificent city – whilst making it an even better place to:

○ Live – with homes people can afford, located in the right places, with easier access to shops, services and facilities

○ Work – new sites for employment, where new facilities and infrastructure mean that businesses choose to expand or relocate to Central Lincolnshire, bringing jobs and added investment

○ Visit – valuing and conserving built and natural assets, where people come to enjoy nature, history, shops, restaurants and attractions, while at the same time significantly contributing to the economy.