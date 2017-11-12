Long service award for Mrs Wilkins

A teaching assistant at St Andrew’s School in Leasingham has been awarded for her 20 years’ service. During school assembly, Heather Wilkins was presented with a long service award by Lincolnshire County Council for two decades of service as a Higher Level teaching assistant.

School head David Hodgson said: “In that time she has made a massive impact on all she has worked with and is now teaching the sons and daughters of the children she has taught previously. She is a very talented member of staff who does so much for all at St Andrew’s from teaching and supporting children in class, covering other classes, mentor to new staff, leads clubs such as cooking at circus skills and just is a real pleasure to work with everyday.”