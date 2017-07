Firefighters were called to put out a fire in a lorry cab on Sunday evening.

A crew from Billingborough used a hose to put out the flames within insulation in the cab of the lorry on the A15 at Osbournby at around 9pm.

On Saturday the Billingborough crew was called to a car fire on Folkingham Road in Billingborough.

This was a faulty catalytic converter which was emitting smoke.