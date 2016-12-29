Lots to see in aviation display

There is still time to see a unique aircraft display in Cranwell.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre is holding an exhibition entitled Training Aircraft at Cranwell.

The exhibition is the Centre’s largest display which details Cranwell’s history as a training school.

Visitors can learn about the different types of aircraft which have flown at Cranwell over the last 100 years.

Training Aircraft at Cranwell shows visitors how aircraft have developed throughout the years and was inspired by the success of the Centre’s 100 Years of Aviation event held earlier this year.

Heritage assistant Angela Riley said: “Cranwell has such an extensive history. There are nearly 40 aircraft that have flown at Cranwell, all with fascinating facts which visitors will be able to explore whilst enjoying the display.”

Training Aircraft at Cranwell opened in October and closes in March 2017.

It is open to the public between 10am and 4pm up to this date.

Seasonal opening hours apply, so to find out opening times, visit: www.cranwellaviation.co.uk.

For further details, contact Cranwell Aviation Heritage Centre on 01529 488490 or email cranwellaviation@n-kesteven.gov.uk.