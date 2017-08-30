Louth police officer struck off after drink-driving

Louth police officer, Rebecca Stevenson, has been dismissed without notice from Lincolnshire Police today (Wednesday) after being convicted for drink-driving.

The incident took place at around 4.30am on July 2, when a member of the public in Saltfleetby was woken by the sound of Ms Stevenson’s car crashing into a dyke near her house. She recognised Ms Stevenson - who was barefoot and wearing a dressing gown - as a serving police officer.

Ms Stevenson was arrested and breathalysed, with a reading of 73 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She pleaded guilty to the offence at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 18, as reported previously.

Today’s misconduct hearing was held at Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham, near Lincoln, earlier today.

After a long deliberation this afternoon, Chief Constable Bill Skelly confirmed that Ms Stevenson, 33, from Louth, would be dismissed without notice.

Mr Skelly said: “I am determined that Lincolnshire police officers will behave in a manner that does not discredit the force.

“Both yourself and members of the public were at serious risk of life-changing harm or death.”

He added that Ms Stevenson’s behaviour was ‘not consistent’ with her role as a warranted police officer.

Earlier today, Mr Skelly was told that Ms Stevenson had been a popular, hard-working, dedicated police officer for over 12 years with no previous complaints regarding her conduct.

It was also noted that she had been ‘stressed and depressed’ at the time of the incident. Part of Ms Stevenson’s mitigation - regarding personal and medical matters - were held in private, excluding the public and the press.

Before Mr Skelly adjourned to make his decision, Ms Stevenson spoke directly and apologised for what had happened.

Ms Stevenson said: “I want to apologise to yourself (Mr Skelly) and my colleagues”, adding that she was ‘genuinely appalled’ by her behaviour and stating that she loved her job.

She continued: “Obviously, I regret everything that’s happened that led up to this.

“I accept the public confidence has been undermined. I am truly sorry.”

She also reassured Mr Skelly that no further incidents would ever happen again, if he were to decide that she should keep her job.

However, after the adjournment, Mr Skelly made the ‘exceptionally difficult’ decision to dismiss Ms Stevenson without notice.