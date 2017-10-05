Meet your local PCSO

The public are invited to meet their local PCSO to talk about their crime and anti-social behaviour concerns at an event in Sleaford this weekend.

People can visit the National Centre for Craft and Design in Navigation Yard to meet PCSO Neil Atkinson, between 10am and noon.

PCSO Atkinson will be there to listen to your concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour, answer your questions and provide any crime prevention advice you need.

“I look forward to seeing as many of you as I can, I will be on the ground floor,” he said.