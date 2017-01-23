Met Office issue yellow weather warning for freezing fog

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fast forming freezing fog across the region this evening and tomorrow morning.

Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form during Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The fog will become widespread in places, most likely in the southwest of the warning area early in the night and then in other areas later in the night and early on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office’s chief forecaster said: “Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.

A”reas of freezing fog will quickly re-form on Monday evening and night. The fog will form initially, and will probably be most widespread, across parts of the southwest of England, southeast Wales and the southwest Midlands.

“Fog will also form elsewhere but areas of cloud are leading to uncertainty in the timing and extent of the fog and will result in the fog waxing and waning through the night and during Tuesday morning. However it is likely that some dense fog patches will develop in other parts of the warning area by Tuesday morning.

“The fog is expected to slowly thin and lift during Tuesday although it may persist in some areas throughout the day.”