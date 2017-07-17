Met Office issues severe weather warning for ‘intense rain and scattered thunderstorms’ in Lincolnshire

The Met Office has today issued a yellow weather warning for intense rain and scattered thunderstorms across our county this week.

A met office forecaster said: “Scattered thunderstorms with locally intense downpours will continue to move north across England and Wales in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Although the thunderstorms may tend to ease from the south later in the night, further, possibly severe storms may break out again on Wednesday afternoon. These appear more likely across central and eastern parts of England.

“Although many places will miss the thunderstorms, there is a chance of some localised flooding of homes, businesses and roads. Frequent lightning may be an additional hazard with potential for disruption to power networks.

“Large hail may be an additional hazard on Wednesday afternoon.”

The weather warning is valid from between 00:05 on Wednesday July 19 and 20.00 the same day.