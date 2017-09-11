Metheringham Over Sixties Club’s 140 members mark diamond anniversary with dinner

A village over sixties club is still thriving, celebrating its diamond anniversary with a grand dinner dance.

Chairman of the committee, Margaret Amos said support for the Metheringham Over 60s Club has never waivered, with 140 members on its books and even a waiting list to join.

To celebrate their milestone, the members gathered for a special dinner dance at the Lincoln Assembly Rooms.

Mrs Amos said it was an “absolutely brilliant” event. There was a special cake and music by the Steve Walker Swing Band.

The group was the idea of Rev Sam Radford on his arrival in Metheringham as vicar in 1957.

She said: “He soon realised there was something needed for the senior people in the village and started a club for the care and welfare of those residents that was non-sectarian and non-political, on August 23, 1953.”

It was first led by the village nurse, who opened the club account with a £1 donation.

Mrs Amos said: “We think 140 members is enough to cope with, especially when holding things like our Christmas dinner in the village hall.”

She has been a member since 1995, but their oldest life member is John Tippler who was on the original committee.

They meet on the first Wednesday of each month except in the summer from June to August.

She said: “On these evenings we have professional entertainers for the members. In March we have our annual meeting and a fish and chip supper. In October we have a harvest service and auction going to charity, three coffee mornings a year and a Christmas dinner in December.”

Members pay a £10 annual subscription. They also always have a stall at the village’s Fayre and Feast in October.

In the summer months they go on coach trips and at least one holiday a year.

“Our members are very generous,” said Mrs Amos, “We can raise £700 in an hour and a half at a coffee morning, but we have been saving up to celebrate our club anniversary.”