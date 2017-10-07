Mosaic seating area set to be officially opened on Sleaford river bank

A seating area has been enhanced alongside the River Slea, near Westgate in town.

The mosaic paving was designed and made by local mosaic making group MosArt, with support from ArtsNK and funded by Sleaford in Bloom and the David Trethewey Memorial Fund to stop weeds growing up through the existing metal sculptural bench. It will be officially unveiled on October 11 by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson at 5.30pm.

All involved in the creation will be at the site on the riverside walk by the Slea celebrating the completion and installation of this project.

Many people who regularly walk this path have expressed their appreciation of this very functional work of art. They say it has greatly enhanced the riverside seating area near to Westgate Park and The Electra Club.

Ada Trethewey of Sleaford in Bloom commissioned local community group, MosArt – Mosaic Artists in Lincolnshire, who generally work with more

traditional mosaic tiles, to create this pebble mosaic.

A number of years ago two beautiful seats were installed there by artsNK, adjacent to the pathway. Sadly, irregular grass maintenance meant that the place often looked neglected with vegetation growing through the seats.

After much research into techniques, MosArt members came up with a plan to change this situation. They have created a durable and attractive surface with a pebble design which reflects the flow and the patterns seen in the water of the River Slea.

MosArt members are Ladey Adey, Kate Batsford, Sindy Benton, Joan Dalton, Pauline Dobson and Ann Hughes, with significant input from Denis Adey.

It was a new challenge for this local group but they enjoyed learning new skills, rising to the challenges that this project presented. It is hoped that both local people and visitors enjoy their creation whilst sitting on the seats or walking by the riverside.

MosArt has been grateful for donations of materials from Jackson’s Buildbase and Travis Perkins. Thanks go to all those who have helped and laboured this far. They are also very grateful to Chris Bellinger of Sleaford Roofing and his team for installing the pavers into this site.

Another bench by MosArt that was vandalised at the Nettles arts area has been refurbished and is hoped to be relocated to Eastgate Green.