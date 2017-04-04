Motocross Jack is world class

A Sleaford St George’s Academy student is in the running for the Junior Sports Individual of the Year in our Sleaford Town Awards.

Jack Bell, 13, has just returned from Spain where he spent a week of motocross and flat track training with current World MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and his younger brother Alex.

Jack was selected last October as one of only two UK riders to train with Marquez for five days, all expenses paid, but was unfortunate to suffer a crash, ending his training. Marquez was a great help to Jack and invited him to return again this year for another chance. The event is open to just 20 applicants aged 10-13 years worldwide and organised by the Allianz laps for life motor camp.

Jack took part in a lot of motocross training and also what they call flat track. Marc spent considerable time with Jack, as did Alex Marquez.

Jack said: “I have learnt so much and made some great friends.”

Jack races in the Maxxis UK National Flat Track Championship and last year finished second in the Youth Intermediate Championship open to riders aged 11-15. He also successfully races in the Mablethorpe Sand Racing Championship in the winter - winning all his races at his first outing of the year - speedway and the Pit Bike Championship at Scunthorpe.

Jack also won all his races in Kent in the Youth Grass Track, including the handicap race where he started one lap behind.