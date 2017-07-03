Mountain climb for good causes

A Sleaford woman and her work colleagues claimed Ben Nevis and have smashed their target, raising more than £4,000 in aid of a dementia charity.

Charlotte Jarman, 23, was joined by seven others on the climb which took place earlier this month.

Tuck in... The team pictured halfway up the mountain by the waterfall enjoying a snack.

The team all work for Sophie Allport, a Stamford-based homeware business.

They chose to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Sociey, the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity. Charlotte has a personal connection to the charity, as her mother Alison Jarman was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2011.

The Ben Nevis challenge was completed by Charlotte, along with team members Amelia Palfreyman, Keeley Walters, Bridget Vergette, Pippa Rymer, Harriet Mackie, and Jem Allport.

The team took supplies of scotch eggs, pork pies, flapjacks and chocolate for their climb, and even sampled some famous haslet with their guide.

The team are pictured near the bottom of Ben Nevis.

A spokesman from Sophie Allport said: “With visibility of only a few metres in any direction the Sophie Allport team finally made it to the highest point in the whole of the UK.

“With a great sense of achievement, the team trotted back down with a spring in their step before their muscles began to seize up.”

On the climb, Charlotte said: “It was tough, however very pleasing when we reached the top.

“I found it a good challenge and look forward to raising more money with hopefully more fundraising efforts. I really want to do a sky dive.”

Each team member wanted to raise £400 through their individual JustGiving pages, with the group setting a target of £2,000.

This target has now more than doubled, and on going to press, the total stands at £4,661.95.

Jem Allport said: “We returned to Lincolnshire exhausted and rather stiff but with a great sense of achievement having raised more than £4,500 for a cause close to our hearts.”

This year, Sophie Allport is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society through various fundraisers.

They have pledged to donate 10 per cent of retails sails of their English Country Garden mug in 2017 to the cause.

Sophie Allport also held a sale, and offered tea, coffee and cake to customers earlier this month, with 10 per cent of takings on the day going to the Alzheimer’s Society.