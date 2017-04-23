Mum set to lose hair for cancer charity

A mum from Sleaford is hoping to follow the example of her generous parents by losing her lovely long locks for a children’s cancer charity.

Deepika Bajaj, 34, works as Digital Marketing Manager at Turnbull builders merchants in Sleaford and plans to raise £500 in sponsorship to have 10 inches of her long hair chopped off which will also be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust provides real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children that have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses. It has given away nearly 5,000 free wigs so far.

Deepika, who moved to England from India seven years ago, explained: “My parents do a lot for charity back home in India and on almost every happy occasion they will do something. They used to take us to orphanages and care home taking fruit and things and it was always in my mind and heart to do something too. I have always loved my long hair, but a few days ago I saw on Facebook a friend had donated her hair to this great cause.”

After researching the charity Deepika decided she wanted to do the same, especially to set the same example as her parents to her four-year-old twin sons.

The big cut is scheduled for the beginning of May at a hair salon in town.

She said it would be a drastic change for her: “The last time I had it cut short over two years ago it took two weeks to look at myself in the mirror. This time, because I am raising money to bring a smile and confidence back to those children, I am excited and contacting friends and family both here and in India.”

She added: “My husband is OK with it and I hope my little boys will still recognise me.”

You can sponsor Deepika via her fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Deepika-Bajaj