Muslim cemetery signs in Sleaford targeted by apparently racist graffiti

A Sleaford muslim leader is ‘surprised and shocked’ to have found what could be seen as racist graffiti scrawled across new signs for a dedicated burial ground in the town.

Local restaurant owner Nadim Aziz, deputy chairman of the Sleaford Muslim Community Association was visiting the town cemetery this morning and discovered signs referring to a newly dedicated muslim burial area had been defaced and vandalised overnight (Tuesday/Wednesday).

Cemetery owners, Sleaford Town Council had just months ago agreed to specify an area for muslim faith burials and Mr Aziz said: “We had signs put up just two months ago, one at the entrance and one near the burial area and everything has been fine. But this morning (Wednesday) I came there found all the signs in a mess.”

Attempts were made to remove some of the signs and the lettering on two others had been crossed out with permanent marker pen.

Mr Aziz then alerted the cemetery staff.

In a statement via its Facebook page, the Town Council said it was “disappointed” by the vandalism and the police have been informed.

This comes after security patrols were introduced after a series of thefts of items left on graves and a shed being wrecked by intruders in the cemetery at night over recent months.

Mr Aziz said the signs had all been restored now, but said: “It is upsetting. It is a cemetery for everyone and a peaceful area and it is not doing any harm.

“Everyone uses the cemetery, not just muslims and I am surprised and shocked that it has happened in Sleaford. I have never experienced any racist incidents like this having lived here since 1988.”

He added: “There was some vandalism a couple of weeks ago when one of our community members caught someone sleeping rough in the entrance of our mosque. We called the police and moved them on. There has also been someone sleeping in the cemetery recently - lots of things are going on.”