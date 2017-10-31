Naked 2018 calendar to raise charity funds

The naked truckers are at it again this year - baring all for a charity calendar to raise funds for Lincolnshire LIVES.

Last year, the group of truckers and their supporters raised £2,000 for the life-saving charity so they could buy automated defibrillators to be installed in the county.

The calendar was the brainchild of Sleaford lorry driver Neil Donner, who, along with his fellow truckers, called themselves Drivers4Defibs.

Now work is underway to produce a 2018 calendar.

Mr Donner said: “We were asked to do another one, so we got together in two locations, one in Sleaford, and another in Lincoln. A nice lady called Kate Gregory did the photography for us and my nephew Joshua, who is a graphic designer, will be sorting the calendars for us.

“The truckers are all Lincolnshire lads and the photos are all trucker-themed, except for a few surprises this year.”

Mountains skip hire is sponsoring 100 copies to be printed, with hopes they will be ready by mid-November.And with about 60 pre-orders already, it’s looking like the group have another naked calendar success in aid of LIVES.

Mr Donner added: “The calendars are sold on a first come, first-served basis. If we need to print more it will come down to sponsorship and orders because we charge £10 each.

“All that money goes to LIVES when we get to the end of our fundraising year and is added to all the money we raise from all our events.”