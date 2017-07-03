Naked singing truckers help LIVES

A group of truckers and supporters have donated £2,000 to a local life-saving charity from the proceeds of sales of a nude calendar, a book and a music CD they produced.

Neil Donner of Sleaford and fellow lorry drivers calling themselves Drivers4Defibs initially set out to raise money for automated defibrillators to be installed in the community. This year they have held a coffee morning, created a naked truckers’ calendar, books and recorded a CD of truckers singing for LIVES.

Neil said: “All the lads and their families have gone that extra mile, from getting naked for calendars, singing backing vocals and all the behind the scenes work. These are honest hard working people who give up free time to support and raise money for what is in my mind our county’s fourth emergency service that can be the difference maker in a life or death situation with their network of volunteers and resources.”