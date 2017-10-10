New life for Ruby after being seized during hare coursing crackdown

A dog seized by police during a hare coursing operation is getting a new lease of life.

Police are often asked what happens to dogs when they are seized from hare coursers.

Ruby at home enjoying her new life

The lovely dog in these photos was seized following a hare coursing incident at Deeping St Nicholas in February. She had been abandoned in the middle of a field on a cold wintry day.

As she had been abandoned, she was classed as a stray and so officers were able to pass her on to a local rescue charity soon afterwards. She is now called Ruby and is living happily with her shaggy friend.

Not all the dogs that police encounter are in as good a condition as Ruby when officers first encounter them. A dog that was recently seized by Lincolnshire sadly needed veterinary care when it was discovered to have a broken jaw and damaged teeth.

It is believed the injuries are consistent with the dog being used in badger-baiting. Police will continue to care for this dog while legal proceedings are taken against their owner.

Ruby after being seized by police

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: “The seizure of dogs is a powerful and proportionate tactic.

“We believe that this is the single biggest deterrent to those that would visit Lincolnshire for hare coursing. The dogs welfare is paramount and they are cared for and re-homed through animal charities.”