New NKDC chairman will raise awareness and funds for LIVES

The new chairman of North Kesteven District Council will be raising funds and awareness of LIVES first responders during her time in office.

Coun Sally Tarry, who represents Heckington Rural ward, has been elected to the position and that of ‘first citizen’ of the district.

Accompanied by husband Paul, she will focus her efforts on profiling the district and raising funds for LIVES whose volunteers deliver immediate care before handing over to the ambulance service.

“I got involved at a LIVES recruitment event 18 months ago following the tragic death of dedicated Heckington responder Ken Smith who was awarded an NK Community Award in recognition of all he had done,” said Coun Tarry.

“And, while I am not at the moment an active responder, I am treasurer of the Heckington group and aware of the significant difference early, local, skilled intervention can make to people’s chances of survival and recovery.

“LIVES has the potential to touch and enhance so many lives locally; quite literally on our doorsteps.”

Coun Tarry has lived locally for 25 years, used to run Heckington Post Office with Paul and is a member of Heckington WI.

She has two grown-up children and has been clerk to Great Hale and Helpringham parish councils.

She is one of two members serving Heckington Rural, first elected in 2012.

Council leader Coun Richard Wright proposed her for the role, with certainty that she would ‘conduct the role with the dedication and sincerity needed to represent this great council and great district’.

She will be supported by newly-elected vice-chairman Coun Geoff Hazelwood, one of three members for Sleaford Quarrington and Mareham, and his wife Di.