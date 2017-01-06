New plans for former Sleaford Job Centre

Heckington property developer Melbourne Holdings has submitted plans to refurbish the former Job Centre at 82-84 Southgate, Sleaford, to form three first floor apartments with three ground floor retail units, as the first phase of a larger scheme stretching to Station Road.

This is in a bid to obtain early consent for the first phase of a larger scheme that includes buildings up to Station Road after a review of the buildings.

The intention is to refurbish the former Job Centre building first of all with the redevelopment of the main building to follow in consultation with current tenants.

The former Job Centre office space would become three retail spaces. The external appearance of the building will be improved.

The Town Council is in support of the application while NKDC’s own Environmental Services officers require reassurance about sound-proofing of the flats from neighbouring businesses.