No hosepipe ban - but please use water wisely say Anglian Water

As June temperatures reach a record high, residents watching their gardens bake in the scorching sun need not worry about a hosepipe ban – for now – but they are being urged to use water wisely.

Yesterday, the Met Office recorded a high of 34.5C, making it the hottest June in 40 years.

However, Anglian Water says: “There’s no risk of a hosepipe ban this year in the Anglian region, including Skegness. “Reservoir levels are healthy for the time of year. Some groundwater sources are low as they are everywhere in the dry, Eastern part of the country but not to a point that it’s causing problems.”

The reasons why Anglian Water can be so sure there will not be a hosepipe ban are:

1) Very low leakage levels - around half the national average,

2) They have worked with customers for many years to help them become more water efficient.

Anglian Water want to thank customers for their help, which it is hoped will continue.

A spokesman said: “We want customers to stay hydrated and cool, but we would also like their help by using water wisely.

“Many of our customers are already water savvy, but tips include reusing paddling pool water to water the plants or wash the car afterwards, get another water butt, and take a shorter shower.”