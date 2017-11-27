No link between street lights switch-off and crime levels, say police

Lincolnshire Police has today (Monday) released its initial findings into the effect that the introduction of part-night street lighting has had on the county’s crime levels.

The force’s initial findings are that there is no evidence to suggest that the initiative introduced by Lincolnshire County Council has caused an increase in overnight crime.

Lincolnshire is an incredibly safe place to live and rest assured we are fully committed to making sure you are safe day and night Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West

The report has compared crime levels from before the council introduced part-night lighting to now that 42,000 street lights have been switched off between midnight and 6am.

Crimes considered in the report included burglaries, violence, robberies, vehicle offences and cases of criminal damage in the areas affected by the changes.

Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West said: “Our findings so far are that there has been a slight increase in these overnight crimes. This is not surprising as we are experiencing more calls than ever before and overall crime in Lincolnshire has increased, as it has nationally. Crime is up by four per cent in our county and the national average stands at an 11 per cent rise.

“At present we believe there is no link between the introduction of part-night lighting and levels of crime. We will continue to monitor crime levels and if our analysis highlights any concerns at any time we will speak with the council. We may also look at other types of crime to ensure we are gaining a complete picture.

“I fully understand that when part-night lighting was introduced residents were concerned about their safety. Lincolnshire is an incredibly safe place to live and rest assured we are fully committed to making sure you are safe day and night.”

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire Police, said: “I welcome the Chief Constable’s decision to commission this report and his commitment to a continuous review of that intelligence. It is vital that people both are and feel safe and we will continue our efforts to ensure both.”

Lincolnshire County is currently consulting residents and businesses on the impact of part-night lighting. You can share you views here:

www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/news/have-your-say-share-your-views-on-lincolnshires-part-night-streetlighting/131840.article

There are a number of ways residents can boost their home security including keeping windows and doors locked and by installing security lights at their homes. For more information please visit:

www.lincs.police.uk/reporting-advice/home-security/security-lighting