Nocton woman joins in calendar shoot that sees people affected by cancer pose to help raise profile of symptoms

A Nocton woman and cancer survivor who has helped raise £180,000 for charity has joined 19 others to create a cancer awareness calendar.

Fiona Goldsby, 41, heads up The Merry Macs of Lincoln – a group which fundraises for Macmillan Cancer Support and to date has collected about £180,000 for the cause.

Its latest project is the Macmillan Awareness Calendar 2018. This features photos of people who have been affected by cancer alongside information to help people spot the signs of the disease.

Fiona said: “It is a well known fact that early diagnosis gives a better prognosis, so we hope that this calendar will prompt people who may be in doubt, to get checked out.”

Fiona was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2008, after she experienced a tingle in her left arm.

She said: “It was a huge shock. I had no symptoms of the tumour, I later found out that the tingling was a trapped nerve.”

Fiona visited neurologists, had scans, and met with a neurosurgeon, who told her that instead of removing the tumour, they would monitor it.

Fiona said: “I had to get used to the ticking time bomb inside my head, it was a part of me now, so I gave her a name, Tallulah.”

Eighteen months later Fiona knew that something had changed, with scans revealing that Tallulah was growing, so she had an operation to remove it.

Fiona was then told that the tumour had progressed to a higher level, which meant six weeks of radiotherapy daily.

Sadly this did not work, so Fiona had chemotherapy for almost one year, which this time proved a success.

She said: “It worked, but my life will never be the same. I struggle with terrible migraines and daily pain, but I am here.”

Fiona has published a book, Tallulah Tumour – Friend or Foe, to help others going through cancer, with all proceeds going to Macmillan.

In addition to heading up The Merry Macs of Lincoln group, Fiona is an ambassador for the Brain Tumour Charity.

She has also completed a wing walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

In recognition of her work, Fiona received Macmillan’s Vicky Clement-Jones Award last year.

Tanya Taylor, fundraising manager for Lincolnshire at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Having worked closely with Fiona Goldsby who heads up the fundraising group, The Merry Macs of Lincoln, I know that raising awareness of spotting the signs and symptoms of cancer is extremely important to her and everybody involved.”

Calendars, priced at £5, are available from www.merrymacs.co.uk