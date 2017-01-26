Nominate your hero now for our Sleaford Town Awards 2017!

Do you know an unsung hero, or maybe know an individual or club that has achieved great things?

If so, then we want to hear from you.

It’s time to put forward those who you think are deserving of a Sleaford Town Award.

We are encouraging all individuals and groups in Sleaford, clubs, charities, businesses and schools, to make sure the unsung heroes in our community receive the recognition they deserve.

Maybe they have helped others or have been excellent in their own field - we want to give them the praise they deserve. The Town Awards are run jointly by the Sleaford Standard and Sleaford Town Council.

The Standard’s Editor, Stephen Stray, who will compere the awards evening at the Town Hall on April 20, commented: “It’s great to honour some local unsung heroes in this way, please get nominating now.”

Deadline for receiving nominations is February 15.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun David Suiter added: “In Sleaford we have great talent. I am confident that most people will know of an individual or a group that should be deservedly acknowledged.”

There will be 13 awards this year, with the division of Sports Individual into junior and senior sections.

The categories are: Business of the Year, Employer of the Year, Award for Overcoming Adversity, Sports Coach of the Year, Sports Individual of the Year Junior (under 19), Sports Individual senior, Sports Team/Club of the Year, Customer Service Award, Charity of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Community Award, Young Sleafordian of theYear (anyone 16 or under as of December 31, 2016), Sleafordian of the Year. Readers will vote for the Customer Service Award winner.

Nomination forms are printed in this week’s Sleaford Standard newspaper.