Search

Nostalgia - Anwick FC team victorious back in 1992

The Anwick FC team photographed in 1992. EMN-170330-162311001

The Anwick FC team photographed in 1992. EMN-170330-162311001

0
Have your say

Were you in this local village soccer side from the nineties?

Here we have the 1992 team of Anwick FC. It was taken by Sleaford Standard snapper Gordon Brotherton before a match against Wilsford in the Grantham Soccer League Division One.

Anwick came out victors 4-2.

Players may like to reminisce about this victory or you can contact The Standard to list the names of the players (Call 01529 415981 or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or facebook.com/thesleafordstandard). Did they go on to win a league title? Does the club still exist, or if not, when did it disband?

You can share your old local team photos with readers too via the email above.