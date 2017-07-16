Nostalgia - Festival of Sport 1992 - Ruskington Lions

The Sleaford Festival of Sport was in full swing back in 1992 around this time, as featured in last week’s edition when we showed you a ladies’ tennis tournament from the event in our nostalgia page.

Here we have another group from this amazing festival of sport that involved young and old, able bodied and disabled competitors and at the time was chaired by our former Sleaford Standard editor John Lavery and sponsored by the newspaper as well.

Let us know if you recognise any of these players in the seven-a-side junior football competition. On the left are the Ruskington Lions A team and on the right the B team.

