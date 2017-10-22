Nostalgia: Modern facilities at Ruskington school in 1992

High-tech computing and striking screen printing came under scrutiny at Ruskington’s Cotelands School in October 1992 when staff and pupils opened their doors to the public.

There were demonstrations of the latest facilities staged at the secondary school - now part of St George’s Academy and completely rebuilt.

At the time they showed Ruskington people what improvements had been made to facilities and pupils are pictured in the craft technology room when they featured in The Standard.

Can you remember visiting the open day or maybe you were one of these pupils demonstrating for the guests. Lets us know, email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk