Nostalgia: Old views of London Road cottages in Sleaford from last century

We had some interesting responses from residents about last week’s Nostalgia photo of terraced houses being demolished on London Road in the town in 1968.
A couple of readers on Facebook correctly identified that the space is now occupied by the Sibthorpe Court flats and garages.
David Corder messaged us saying: “I live at number five but I have no idea why the other terraced housing was demolished.” However he did provide a few old photos of the terrace still standing, including these two.
Ann Holderness of Holdingham recalled: “My granny livd in one of the cottages for some time when my grandad died and so did Ray Thomas who used to teach music at the High School.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Sleaford Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.