Nostalgia - Out with the old Kirkstead bridge

Here’s how people from North Kesteven used to get to Woodhall Spa.

The ‘new’ Kirkstead Bridge spanning the River Witham, from Martin Dales was officially opened with much fanfare in August 1968.

The ceremony was performed jointly by Alderman E W Scholey, chairman of Lindsey County Council, and Coun Lt-Col W Reeve, vice-chairman of Kesteven Highways Committee.

It is a view of the old Kirkstead Bridge from the new one, taken by our former Standard photographer Gordon Brotherton.

The new bridge was designed to vastly improve the river crossing which had become something of a bottleneck in need of an upgrade. Can anyone remember it?