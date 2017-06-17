Nostalgia - Ruskington bowls club welcome new pavilion

Back in 1992 a new, £1,000 pavilion was lowered into place by crane to the Rectory Road premises of Ruskington Bowls Club.

The delivery came after bowls club members raised the money needed to buy the building in just three weeks as part of a list of improvements to facilities, tidying the place up and improving the green.

The three-ton temporary cabin was brought by lorry from Bottesford and club members are pictured welcoming its arrival 25 years ago.

Were you one of these members? Are any of them still involved and has the club upgraded its pavilion again since then?

Send us your local sporting photos via email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or ww.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard