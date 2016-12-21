Nostalgia - Sleaford’s industrial heritage

A couple of weeks ago we featured the dismantling of the old Booker Seeds warehouse on Boston Road, Sleaford, to make way for the redevelopment of Clover House, which has become a complex of units mainly for health related businesses including Gohil’s pharmacy, a dental surgary and an osteopath.

Within weeks, the old Sharpes’ Seeds warehouse off Jermyn Street in Sleaford was also going under the wrecking ball.

It was to make way for a complex of flats.

These did not materialise for at least five years and were finally built by McCarthy and Stone as Moore’s Court retirement complex.

Can you remember the old warehouse? Maybe you worked there?