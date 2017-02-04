NOSTALGIA: Sleaford Town Band members aim high in 1968

Here we have the assembled members of Sleaford and District Band in early 1968 at their rehearsal evening.

The band had plans to enter the National Brass Band Championships having not entered for many years, but came fourth in the regional contest in 1961, just missing out on a place at the finals in London.

Can you name the members? Email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk or call 01529 415981.

Laura Meadows emailed us about our recent photo of the cast of Digby School pupils in their end of term play in 1991. She said her husband, Robert Bath, is in the back row, fourth from the right - aged five. Meanwhile Mavis Gilbert of Billinghay spotted her grandson Justin Grocock in the front row wearing a flat cap, smoking a pipe. It brought back a lot of memories - he is a sergeant in the Army now!