Obituary - Doris Wallington

A former North Kesteven District Councillor and Chairman’s Lady, Doris Wallington has died, aged 100, in St Andrew’s Care Home, Ewerby.

She died just a month short of her 101st birthday and her funeral will take place on Monday, July 17, in St Andrew’s Church, Leasingham, led by Rev Christine Pennock, followed by cremation at Grantham.

Family flowers only, but donations are welcomed for St Andrew’s Care Home Comfort Fund.

Arrangements are by Colin Ward Funeral Services of Boston Road, Sleaford.

Having dedicated 40 years to voluntary public service – including six as a North Kesteven District Councillor in the 1980s, and extended periods as a school governor and magistrate – Mrs Wallington had previously worked for the former Kesteven County Council as a county home-help organiser and then within social services for Lincolnshire.

On retiring at 60 she threw herself straight into voluntary and charitable work. Supporting her late husband Keith during his year as chairman in 2002/3 and encouraging her daughter Coun Susan Waring in her work as a councillor, she remained politically aware of North Kesteven council business.

In addition to Coun Waring’s public service, Mrs Wallington – as a former police officer herself, like her husband – was equally proud that her granddaughter Julia and great-grandson James continue to work in police forces.

She lived independently at home in Leasingham up until last year, where she received her telegram from the Queen on her 10th birthday, flowers, approaching 100 cards and scores of visitors.