Objection to wine bar proposed for town

Plans submitted for a new wine bar in Sleaford have come in for criticism.

Dr Philip Harrison of Northgate has proposed the scheme to open up in the former Vanilla Beauty Salon in Millstream Square, predicting to employ three full time and seven part time staff.

The application states the bar would be open from 11am until 11pm Monday to Friday, until midnight on a Saturday and from midday until 10.30pm on a Sunday.

North Kesteven District Council’s Environmental Services are objecting, with an officer stating: “I regard the proposal as being incompatible with the character of the locality, and likely to lead to an unacceptable increase in noise disturbance that will be materially detrimental to the living conditions of existing nearby residents.”

They said the main concern is noise from music, customers and staff, which is difficult to control, as well as ventilation/refrigeration plants, odours from cooking, smoking and refuse. A decision will be made by NKDC