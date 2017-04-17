Ofsted rules Sleaford area village school ‘continues to be good’

A primary school near Sleaford has been praised by the Government’s education watchdog.

Caythorpe Primary School, in High Street, Caythorpe, welcomed Ofsted last month for what is known as a ‘short inspection’.

These are visits to schools judged as ‘good’ at their last full-length inspection and aim to determine whether they continue to provide a good standard of education and whether safeguarding is effective.

Following last month’s visit, Ofsted ruled that Caythorpe Primary School ‘continues to be good’ and ‘safeguarding is effective’.

In a letter to executive headteacher Paul Hill, Her Majesty’s inspector Deborah Mosley notes:

n The leadership team has taken swift and effective action to bring about the rapid improvements that were needed to maintain the good quality of education at the school.

n [Staff] hold the interests of pupils at the heart of all they do.

n [Governors] share the staff’s passion for pupils’ success.

n Pupils are happy and enjoy coming to the school.

In terms of next steps, she recommends strategies already in place in relation to maths and disadvantaged pupils are further developed.

Headteacher Katie Brockington said: “The report is a true reflection of how wonderful all of the children at Caythorpe Primary School are and what a dedicated team of parents, governors and staff we have. The letter states that the school is highly inclusive and that children feel happy and safe coming to school, which in my eyes is absolutely paramount to success.”

Find the report at reports.ofsted.gov.uk