Open event in Sleaford to highlight range of services to help residents in need

An event is open to the public in Sleaford today (Wednesday) to highlight the many organisations available that can help with a range of issues.

The open event is being held from 10am until 3pm at St George’s Academy hall on Westgate, organised by Lincs2Advice, a charity that supports residents all over the county who are suffering all manner of problems and hardship.

Here to help. Lincs2Advice manager Jenny Tomlinson. EMN-170504-125514001

Jenny Tomlinson, manager at Lincs2Advice, said: “It can be anything. They contact us and tell us about their problems and we find a solution. We have a database of over 450 Lincolnshire-based organisations who offer a service to the public and we find someone who offers that solution for that person.”

The charity will provide the exact point of contact, phone number or person that the person needs to speak to about their problem and can even put them in touch with an advocacy service if they feel they need support and representation if they feel unable to deal with the matter alone, such as discussing complex medical procedures with a GP or referrals for mental health or other disabilities.

If Lincs2Advice does not have a contact on their database, then they will source one.

Mrs Tomlinson said: “Everyone here is a member of our scheme and offers a service in the Sleaford area and we are getting people to meet and speak face to face with the front line staff and get a feel for what these services are like.”

More than 20 member organsations are on hand today to give an insight into what they can offer, ranging from Sleaford Community Food Larder and Evergreen Befriending Service to the voluntary car service service and neighbourhood policing team.

Mrs Tomlinson said: “With Lincolnshire being so rural there is a lot of social isolation and people lonely or have health issues needing medical treatment who are elderly or cannot drive.”

She cited cases where the charity has located a mobile radiotherapy and chemotherapy unit, directed people to help with debt issues and people with disabilities needing adaptions at home.