Our super Sleaford Town Award winners

Among the most moving acceptances at last week’s Sleaford Town Awards was the award for Overcoming Adversity - won by Kesteven and Sleaford High School student Victoria Lyon, who is recovering from a major car accident which saw her in an induced coma with a brain injury which affected her speech.

Since the crash in November 2015 she has fought back to be able to return to mainstream school and she aims to get back to full fitness to challenge for her old title of National Indoor Rowing champion.

Sleaford Town Awards 2017. Sleaford Mid Lincs Citizens Advice team win the Charity of the Year Award sponsored by the India Garden, presented by proprietor Nadim Aziz. EMN-170424-100417001

Proud dad Howard Lyon said: “She has achieved far more than we ever imagined. Every day is a surprise. Her school is incredibly supportive - she could have gone to a special school, but they said come back straight into her peer group and that has enabled her to progress.”

He said Victoria is driven to get back to achieving anything she puts her mind to. He said: “She is an incredibly strong and powerful individual. We are really proud for her to be nominated and she has been taken aback by the award and the recognition.”

Victoria entered the national indoor rowing championships again this year and came 27th out of 150.

