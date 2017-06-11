Outgoing NKDC chairman makes £10k donation to charity

The outgoing North Kesteven District Council chairman has presented more than £10,000 to his nominated cause, St Barnabas Lincolnshire.

The sum raised by Coun John Money is enough to cover the cost of a St Barnabas nurse for six months; or pay for a patient to receive round-the-clock end of life care in the hospice over 15 days; or pay for 29 counselling and bereavement support sessions to help patients and their families through a very difficult time.

The lion’s share of this, around £8,000, was raised directly in response to his endeavours working on the bins alongside the council’s waste and street scene team, emptying hundreds of garden and general waste bins, dog waste bins, street bins and clearing up fly-tipping.

His civic year included attending 150-plus events. He said it had been a ‘most enjoyable time, putting the council in the shop window for the rest of the county to see how good we are’.

He said: “My particular highlight has to have been the time I spent with the refuse team, highlighting what a wonderful job they do.”

The cheque was presented by Coun Money to St Barnabas fundraising co-ordinator Tina Quigley, who said it was an ‘absolutely outstanding sum’.