Owls and a new gaming club coming to library

Go along to Sleaford Library on Tuesday August 8, from 2-3pm, to celebrate 25 years of the hit children’s book, Owl Babies.

Meet some real live owls with birds of prey expert Derek Tindall, listen to the Owl Babies story and take part in an owl crafting activity.

○ At Sleaford Library there will be free detective puzzle sessions and an assortment of different animal crafting activities between 2-3.30pm on August 14, 21 and September 1.

Spaces are limited so see library staff to book your child a place.

○ Every Tuesday at the library until August 29 is a Chatterbox Tuesday between 10.30am and 12noon, when there will be free juice and biscuits and a junk modelling table. Why not make a model and add to it each week?

There is a prize for the most original design at the end of the summer.

○ For adults and older teenagers, a new table top fantasy gaming group is being started up for like-minded enthusiasts, to be held at Sleaford Library every Tuesday from 2-4.30pm.

Ask the library staff for more details.