Parishioners create poppy art display in village church near Sleaford as Roll of Honour is to be rededicated on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday at a village church near Sleaford is set to take on an extra dimension this year, with the rededication of the newly restored Roll of Honour, which records the sacrifice of every lad from the parish who signed up to serve.

The community, under the guidance of artisan felter Eve Marshall, has also gathered to make a felt poppy for each of the 42 names on the roll, and these will now be on display in St James the Great Church in Aslackby until November 12, serving as a memorial to these young men.

Aslackby parishioners with the poppies they created. EMN-171011-152850001

The service will be at 3pm on Sunday, but the church is open each day until then, for anyone wishing to see the poppies, or to view the beautifully restored Roll of Honour.

A new website resource from the National Churches Trust, ExploreChurches, promoting these historic places, includes a section titled Lincolnshire Remembers, and the website may be found by following this link.